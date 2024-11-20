SKS Technologies Boosts Financial Health, Achieves Revenue Growth

SKS Technologies Group Limited (AU:SKS) has released an update.

SKS Technologies Group Limited has reported a pivotal year in its financial trajectory, with significant year-on-year revenue increases and a strengthened balance sheet, boasting zero long-term debt. The company attributes its success to a strategic focus on capital allocation and aggressive debt reduction, setting the foundation for continued growth. This financial performance has been supported by substantial increases in bank facilities, boosting working capital and positioning SKS for future expansion.

