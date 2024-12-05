Skin Elements Issues Performance Shares to Boost Growth

Skin Elements Limited (AU:SKN) has released an update.

Skin Elements Limited has announced the issuance of 162 million unquoted performance shares, divided into Class A and Class B, as part of an employee incentive scheme. This strategic move aims to enhance company performance and align employee interests with shareholder value. Investors might see this as a positive step towards potential future growth.

