Skanska Wins Virginia Data Center Contract

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKA-B.ST, SKBSY), on Friday, said it secured an initial contract from an existing client to build a data center in Virginia for $94 million, about 870 million Swedish Krona.

The construction is scheduled to begin in October 2026 and is expected to be completed in May 2028.

The contract will be included in the company's U.S. order bookings for the second quarter of 2026.

The company said that the project includes the construction of a 19,500-square-meter data center with four data halls, associated site work and underground utilities.

The facility will be the second building constructed on the campus.

On Thursday, Skanska closed trading 0.82% higher at SEK 259.20 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

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