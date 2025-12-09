Skanska Signs Additional Contract To Build Data Center In Virginia

(RTTNews) - Skanska (SKAb.ST) announced it has signed an additional contract with an existing client to build a data center in Virginia, USA. The contract is worth $105 million, or about 1 billion Swedish kronor, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2025. The company noted that work for the additional contract consists of interior build out of the remaining three 4,300 square meter data halls.

The company noted that work is underway and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027. Skanska Group is one a project development and construction company. It operates across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA.

