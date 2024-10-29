Skanska Signs $435 Mln Construction Contract For New Hospital In Florida, USA

(RTTNews) - Sweden-based construction business Skanska AB (SKSBF) on Tuesday announced the construction of a new hospital and medical office building in Fort Myers, Florida, USA, for $435 million, about SEK 4.6 billion.

Skanska has signed a contract with Lee Health for the construction and the contract would be included in the U.S. order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The project consists of constructing an approximately 38,600 square meter-five story-hospital, a central energy plant, and a 11,600 square meter medical office building which includes an ambulatory surgery center. The project scope includes over a dozen operating rooms, rehabilitation gymnasium and specialty clinics for orthopedics, spine, rheumatology care, and infectious diseases - totaling over 52,000 square meter of exceptional healthcare services.

Utility construction is underway. The project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2027.

