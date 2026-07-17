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Skanska Q2 Net Income Rises

July 17, 2026 — 02:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKAb.ST) reported that its second quarter net income increased to 2.57 billion Swedish kronor from 1.68 billion kronor, prior year. Earnings per share according to IFRS was 6.17 kronor compared to 4.05 kronor. Segment profit for the period increased to 1.79 billion kronor from 1.53 billion kronor. Segment earnings per share was 4.27 kronor compared to 3.69 kronor. Segment operating income increased 17 percent and amounted to 2.1 billion kronor.

Revenue according to IFRS was 48.03 billion Swedish kronor compared to 46.16 billion kronor, last year. According to segment reporting, total revenue was 44.56 billion kronor compared to 44.55 billion kronor. Adjusted for currency effects, revenue increased 1 percent.

At last close, Skanska shares were trading at 252.30 kronor, down 0.59%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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