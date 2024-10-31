News & Insights

Skandia Greenpower Reports Strong Q3 Financials

October 31, 2024 — 02:44 am EDT

Skandia GreenPower AS (DE:0RQ) has released an update.

Skandia Greenpower AS has reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for Q3 2024, with a net result of NOK 0.6 million and an EBITDA of NOK 4.9 million, marking substantial gains compared to the same period last year. CEO Tommie Rudi noted that these results align with the company’s forecasts, reflecting strong operational execution.

