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SK Telecom, NVIDIA To Build AI Cloud Infrastructure In Korea

June 08, 2026 — 02:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SK Telecom Co Ltd.(SKM, 017670.KS), a South Korean telecom company, and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), on Monday announced that SKT plans to build a gigawatt-scale AI Cloud in Korea using the NVIDIA DSX platform with the first AI factory to start operations in 2027.

An AI cloud is large-scale AI infrastructure comprised of AI factories that make tokens, build blocks of intelligence, and others. SKT's AI Cloud will be built on NVIDIA DSX full-stack reference architecture of software, hardware, and operations.

SKT's AI Cloud will power training, inference, and agentic workloads for companies and industries across Korea.

The companies announced plans to pursue joint research to co-develop next-generation AI factory architecture to boost their collaboration beyond infrastructure deployment. The parties will focus on silicon-to-grid innovation across accelerated computing, memory technologies, and data center operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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