SK Telecom Earnings Up In Q2

(RTTNews) - SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM, 017670.KS), a wireless mobile phone operator in South Korea, on Wednesday reported higher net income in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 470.6 billion from KRW 89.6 billion in the previous year.

Operating income rose to KRW 566 billion from KRW 338.3 billion in the prior year.

Sales increased to KRW 4.36 trillion from KRW 4.34 trillion in the previous year.

SK Telecom is currently trading 2.30% higher at KRW 93,500 on the Korean Stock Exchange.

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