SK Telecom, Deutsche Telekom To Jointly Develop Telco-specific LLM

October 22, 2023 — 09:58 am EDT

(RTTNews) - SK Telecom (SKM) and Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY.PK) announced the signing of Letter of Intent to jointly develop telco-specific LLM that enables global telecommunication companies (telcos) to develop generative AI models easily and quickly.

SKT and Deutsche Telekom to collaborate with AI companies and plan to unveil the first version of the telco-specific LLM in the first quarter of 2024.

The goal is to support telcos across the world, including Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, to develop generative AI services to reduce both development time and cost.

Through this collaboration, the two companies will proactively respond to the recent surge in AI demand from telcos, while also promoting expansion of global AI ecosystem through introduction of generative AI optimized for specific industries or domains.

"Through our partnership with Deutsche Telekom, we have secured a strong opportunity and momentum to gain global AI leadership and drive new growth," said Ryu Young-sang, CEO of SKT. "

