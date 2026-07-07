SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade

SK Hynix's Nasdaq listing can not only reset the AI memory trade but also accelerate it. The company is weaponizing Wall Street to ensure it retains its leadership position in the hottest market since the AI boom started booming.

With control of approximately 60% of the high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market, which is critical for advanced computing, the opportunity is for investors to gain share in a leading memory pure-play at a discount to its peers. Estimates have SK Hynix Korean listing trading at approximately 8x forward earnings compared to Micron’s (NASDAQ: MU) 13.5x, suggesting an easy double-digit upside immediately upon listing.

While the upside potential for SK Hynix's U.S. listingis robust, there are a few things for investors to consider, the primary one being volatility. The listing will include the issuance of new shares, representing approximately 2.5% of the existing share count, which will provide a slight headwind for price action.

The offset will likely be massive institutional backing, with several high-profile firms committing to large stakes. Institutional backers include Situational Awareness Partners, an investment firm founded by a former OpenAI researcher, and Coatue Management, a U.S.-based firm focused on technology.

SK Hynix Throws Down the Gauntlet, Micron Will Respond

SK Hynix's U.S. listing is expected to raise as much as $28 billion in new capital. The money will be used to accelerate expansion plans and buy new equipment, both critical to meeting demand and maintaining product timelines.

The company is strengthening ties with NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), ensuring it can deliver next-gen products when needed, including HBM4. HBM4 is critical to AI, as it breaks down the memory wall by enabling skyrocketing bandwidth with low power consumption, doubling the speed of HBM3 versions, and offering approximately 75% more memory capacity. The impact on AI will be tremendous.

Catalysts for SK Hynix's share price include the robust demand for HBM products, which are sold out through 2027, and pricing power. HBM memory pricing is up by high double digits, underpinning growth for SK Hynix and Micron, and is expected to remain hot for the foreseeable future. SK Hynix removed pricing caps that had been in place, allowing it to capture maximum upside while the HBM shortage persists.

Micron, however, is not sitting idly by, allowing SK Hynix to gain share. It is actively expanding its own manufacturing capacity and HBM4 technology, including a major HBM4 hub in Japan, and realigning its die process to more closely align with NVIDIA standards so it can capture a larger share.

The likely outcome is that Micron breaks SK Hynix's near-monopoly with NVIDIA while cementing its position in the industry. Micron is also capitalizing on its unique position as the U.S.'s only domestic-based memory manufacturer, expanding facilities in Idaho and New York.

Micron May Experience Headwinds—Sell-Side Data Says Buy the Dip

While Micron’s outlook is equally bullish, there is potential for its share price action to lag SK Hynix, at least in the near- to mid-term. The risk is that investors will take profits and reduce their holdings of MU in order to shift capital into SK Hynix. In this scenario, the best-case is that MU’s stock price moves sideways within a range near existing highs, while the worst-case is that it experiences a more robust correction than it already has. Down more than 20% from its post-earnings highs as of early July, Micron’s share price could shed another 30% before hitting solid support.

The caveat is that sell-side interest, as reflected in the analysts and institutional data, remains very bullish on Micron, with a triple-strength tailwind in place. MarketBeat data reveal 38 analysts covering the name, a 92% Buy-side bias in the Buy consensus, and more than 35% upside potential relative to early-July support targets, with coverage rising, sentiment firming, and price targets trending higher over the near-, mid-, and long-term. It is not the consensus figures that matter but the trends, which are leading to the high range and suggest more than 100% is still ahead.

Micron’s stock price action reflects market strength, with a bullish MACD convergence. The MACD, or moving average convergence/divergence, measures market strength and momentum and, in this case, shows a strong, strengthening market more likely to retest its recent highs and move higher than to continue moving lower. The only question is the timing, and that may be by year’s end. Upcoming catalysts include Micron’s fiscal Q4 earnings release in September, along with reports from NVIDIA and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), which are expected to confirm that AI demand continues to grow.

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