SJM Holdings Renews Key Property Lease

May 31, 2024 — 05:44 am EDT

SJM Holdings (HK:0880) has released an update.

SJM Holdings has renewed its lease agreement for the Jai Alai Building, which houses Casino Oceanus, for another three years until March 2027. The company anticipates continued growth in Macau’s tourism and demand for hotel rooms, considering the extension strategic for its operations. This connected transaction, involving a Director’s significant ownership in the sublessor, complies with the Hong Kong Listing Rules, requiring only announcement and reporting without needing independent shareholder approval.

