Siyata Mobile’s SD7 Ultra series to be available on T-Mobile’s 5G network

October 21, 2024 — 07:10 am EDT

Siyata Mobile (SYTA) announced Siyata’s next-generation SD7 Ultra series 5G mission-critical push-to-talk cellular radio handsets will be available on T-Mobile’s (TMUS) 5G network – the nation’s largest. Siyata Mobile’s SD7 Ultra series cellular radio handsets will empower public safety officials with reliable nationwide radio communications through T-Mobile’s direct connect platform. In addition to seamless connectivity, users will benefit from innovative applications designed to enhance operational awareness. This technology aims to improve response times and ensure that emergency services can effectively address critical situations, ultimately helping to save lives.

