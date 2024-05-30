Siyata Mobile Secures Patent for Innovative VK7 Kit

Siyata Mobile (SYTA) has released an update.

Siyata Mobile Inc., a global innovator in Push-to-Talk over Cellular technology, has secured a new U.S. patent for its unique VK7 Vehicle Kit, designed to enhance in-vehicle communication by providing a radio-like experience. The VK7, which integrates seamlessly with Siyata’s SD7 handset, is part of the company’s strategy to establish a competitive edge in the global PoC sector and protect its intellectual property. With its products already being utilized by a variety of organizations for critical communications, Siyata continues to expand its footprint in key markets and sells through major North American and international carriers.

