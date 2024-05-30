News & Insights

Siyata Mobile Secures Patent for Innovative VK7 Kit

May 30, 2024 — 05:29 pm EDT

Siyata Mobile (SYTA) has released an update.

Siyata Mobile Inc., a global innovator in Push-to-Talk over Cellular technology, has secured a new U.S. patent for its unique VK7 Vehicle Kit, designed to enhance in-vehicle communication by providing a radio-like experience. The VK7, which integrates seamlessly with Siyata’s SD7 handset, is part of the company’s strategy to establish a competitive edge in the global PoC sector and protect its intellectual property. With its products already being utilized by a variety of organizations for critical communications, Siyata continues to expand its footprint in key markets and sells through major North American and international carriers.

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
