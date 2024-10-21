Siyata Mobile Partners with T-Mobile for 5G Radio Launch

Siyata Mobile (SYTA) has released an update.

Siyata Mobile has announced that its SD7 Ultra series 5G mission-critical push-to-talk cellular radios will be available on T-Mobile’s expansive 5G network. This partnership aims to enhance communication for first responders by providing reliable, nationwide connectivity and innovative applications that improve operational awareness and response times. Investors might take note of this development as Siyata’s shares are traded on Nasdaq under the symbol SYTA.

