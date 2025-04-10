Sixth St (TSLX) Soars 6.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Sixth Street TSLX shares rallied 6.4% in the last trading session to close at $20.38. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 13.2% loss over the past four weeks.

The increased investor optimism in the stock can be attributed to President Donald Trump’s recent announcement to put a 90-day pause on the reciprocal tariff for most countries.

This business development company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%. Revenues are expected to be $118.57 million, up 0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Sixth St, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TSLX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Sixth St is a member of the Zacks Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. One other stock in the same industry, Crescent Capital BDC CCAP, finished the last trading session 7.9% higher at $15.32. CCAP has returned -16.4% over the past month.

Crescent Capital BDC's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.52. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -17.5%. Crescent Capital BDC currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.