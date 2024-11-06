Six Flags Entertainment says on pace to achieve Q4 EBITDA of $205M-$215M

The company said, “Based on preliminary operating results, attendance for the Combined Company over the five-week period ended Nov. 3, 2024, totaled 6.5 million visits, a 20% increase compared with combined attendance for legacy Cedar Fair and legacy Six Flags over the same five-week period last year. The strong demand in October also helped produce an increase in sales of 2025 season passes. Over the past five weeks, sales of season passes and memberships across the combined company were up 60,000 units, or 8%, compared to combined legacy Cedar Fair and legacy Six Flags sales over the same period last year, bringing year-to-date unit sales up 2% over this same time last year. Based on the strength of October performance, management now believes the Combined Company is on pace to achieve fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $205-215 million(2), with actual results dependent on operating conditions and macro factors such as weather.”

