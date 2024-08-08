News & Insights

Markets

Six Flags Entertainment Posts Q2 Pre-Merger Results For Legacy Cedar Fair, Legacy Six Flags

August 08, 2024 — 04:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Six Flags Entertainment (FUN) reported financial results for standalone legacy Cedar Fair and standalone legacy Six Flags for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The merger of legacy Cedar Fair and legacy Six Flags occurred on July 1, 2024.

Legacy Cedar Fair adjusted EBITDA was $205 million, an increase of 36% from last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 35.9%. Net revenues totaled a record $572 million, an increase of 14%. Attendance totaled 8.6 million guests, an increase of 17%.

Legacy Six Flags adjusted EBITDA was $138 million, a decrease of 14%, from last year. Modified EBITDA margin was 36.9%. Total revenue was $438 million, a decrease of 1%. Attendance totaled 6.9 million guests, a decrease of 2%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.