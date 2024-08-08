Six Flags Entertainment Posts Q2 Pre-Merger Results For Legacy Cedar Fair, Legacy Six Flags

(RTTNews) - Six Flags Entertainment (FUN) reported financial results for standalone legacy Cedar Fair and standalone legacy Six Flags for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The merger of legacy Cedar Fair and legacy Six Flags occurred on July 1, 2024.

Legacy Cedar Fair adjusted EBITDA was $205 million, an increase of 36% from last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 35.9%. Net revenues totaled a record $572 million, an increase of 14%. Attendance totaled 8.6 million guests, an increase of 17%.

Legacy Six Flags adjusted EBITDA was $138 million, a decrease of 14%, from last year. Modified EBITDA margin was 36.9%. Total revenue was $438 million, a decrease of 1%. Attendance totaled 6.9 million guests, a decrease of 2%.

