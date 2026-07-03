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Six Flags Appoints Mark Pauls As COO

July 03, 2026 — 02:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (FUN), on Thursday, appointed Mark Pauls as Chief Operating Officer, effective July 15.

Pauls will take over from Tim Fisher, who will transition to the role of Special Advisor through December 15, providing support during the transition following his role in the integration of Cedar Fair with Six Flags.

Pauls most recently served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Herschend Family Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment closed trading 2.59% higher at $20.99 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the after-hours, the stock traded 0.91% lesser at $20.80.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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