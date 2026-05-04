SIVR Beats SLV. Here Is Why.

Key Points

The Abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF is cheaper than the iShares Silver Trust ETF.

Its lower fees enable it to generate bigger long-term gains.

10 stocks we like better than Abrdn Silver ETF Trust - Abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF ›

Silver's price has risen nearly 140% over the past 12 months. That rally was driven by three catalysts: industrial demand, investor demand, and production bottlenecks.

Silver is widely used in solar panels, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and data centers. The market's demand for silver across those markets, especially among renewable energy providers and AI-driven data centers, has skyrocketed over the past few years.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

At the same time, elevated interest rates, geopolitical conflicts, and other macro headwinds drove investors toward safe-haven commodities such as gold and silver. However, declining ore grades, higher mining costs, and tighter environmental regulations prevented silver miners from producing enough silver to meet that demand. Some bullish analysts expect those tailwinds to drive its price from about $80 per troy ounce today to $150- $200 over the next five years.

To capitalize on that secular trend, many investors are flocking to the iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEMKT: SLV), the world's largest silver ETF with $38 billion in assets. However, its smaller competitor, the Abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEMKT: SIVR), might be a better long-term investment even though it manages only about $5 billion in assets.

What advantages does SIVR have over SLV?

SIVR and SLV both hold physical silver bullion, track the London Bullion Market Association's (LMBA) spot price of silver, and generated nearly identical returns of 130% over the past 12 months. But over the past 10 years, SIVR's price rose 311% as SLV's price climbed 304%.

That long-term deviation can be attributed to SLV's higher fees. SLV charges an annual sponsor fee of 0.50%, while SIVR charges just 0.30%. Both funds cover those fees by selling a small amount of their own silver, so each ETF share will represent less silver bullion every year. Therefore, SLV will underperform SIVR as long as it charges higher fees.

However, SIVR has voluntarily "waived" a portion (0.15%) of its sponsor fee ever since its inception in 2009 to compete more effectively against SLV. Therefore, its sponsor fee could rise to 0.45% if it ever ends that practice -- but it would still be cheaper than SLV.

SLV is still more popular than SIVR among active traders and institutional investors because it has more volume and liquidity. SLV has tighter bid-ask spreads and a deeper options market for traders, and its size makes it easier for institutional investors to execute large trades. But if you're a long-term investor looking for a simple, low-cost silver ETF, SIVR is the better buy.

Should you buy stock in Abrdn Silver ETF Trust - Abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Abrdn Silver ETF Trust - Abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Abrdn Silver ETF Trust - Abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $496,473!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,216,605!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 202% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 4, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.