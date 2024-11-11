Sivers Semiconductors puts hold on byNordic Acquisition merger discussions

Sivers Semiconductors announced that its board of directors has decided to put on hold its discussions with byNordic Acquisition (BYNO) regarding the proposed business combination with Sivers Photonics, a subsidiary of Sivers Semiconductors, and release byNordic to seek other merger candidates. The decision was made after an evaluation as well as feedback from Sivers’ financial advisors, due to the U.S. market conditions surrounding the small cap companies, and SPACs’ performance in the current market environment.

