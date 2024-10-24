SiteMinder Director Increases Performance Rights Holdings

SiteMinder Limited (AU:SDR) has released an update.

SiteMinder Limited has reported a change in the shareholding interests of its director, Sankar Narayan. The update reveals the acquisition of 31,869 performance rights under the company’s Employee Equity Incentive Plan, valued at $5.03 each. This development could be of interest to investors tracking director shareholdings for insights into company strategy and confidence.

