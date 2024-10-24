Site Group Launches Share Purchase Plan for Expansion

Site Group International Limited (AU:SIT) has released an update.

Site Group International Limited is offering a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to its eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand, allowing them to buy shares at $0.002 each, up to a maximum of $20,000. Funds from the SPP, which is capped at $200,000 and underwritten by EGP Capital Fund, will support the expansion of Site’s training services in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region. This follows a successful $800,000 institutional placement at the same share price, encouraging participation from retail investors.

