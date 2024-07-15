SITE Centers Board Approves One-for-four Reverse Stock Split

(RTTNews) - Monday, SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) announced that its Board approved a one-for-four reverse stock split for the company's common shares.

The company, known for owning and managing open-air shopping centers in affluent suburban areas, mentioned that shareholders will receive cash instead of fractional shares as a result of the reverse stock split.

The company anticipates that its common shares will commence trading on a split-adjusted basis on the New York Stock Exchange at the opening of trading on August 19, 2024.

