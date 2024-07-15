News & Insights

Markets
SITC

SITE Centers Board Approves One-for-four Reverse Stock Split

July 15, 2024 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Monday, SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) announced that its Board approved a one-for-four reverse stock split for the company's common shares.

The company, known for owning and managing open-air shopping centers in affluent suburban areas, mentioned that shareholders will receive cash instead of fractional shares as a result of the reverse stock split.

The company anticipates that its common shares will commence trading on a split-adjusted basis on the New York Stock Exchange at the opening of trading on August 19, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SITC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.