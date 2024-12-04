Sisram Medical’s Alma Lasers Achieves EU Certifications

Sisram Medical Ltd. (HK:1696) has released an update.

Sisram Medical Ltd’s subsidiary, Alma Lasers, has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining EU Medical Device Regulation certifications for its dermatological products, Alma Harmony™ and Alma Hybrid™. These certifications, granted by GMED, mark the first such approval for non-medical purpose devices, highlighting Alma’s ability to navigate complex regulatory landscapes. This accomplishment is poised to enhance Alma’s market position and product competitiveness, enabling expansion into European and other international markets.

