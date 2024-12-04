News & Insights

Sisram Medical’s Alma Lasers Achieves EU Certifications

December 04, 2024 — 05:11 am EST

Sisram Medical Ltd. (HK:1696) has released an update.

Sisram Medical Ltd’s subsidiary, Alma Lasers, has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining EU Medical Device Regulation certifications for its dermatological products, Alma Harmony™ and Alma Hybrid™. These certifications, granted by GMED, mark the first such approval for non-medical purpose devices, highlighting Alma’s ability to navigate complex regulatory landscapes. This accomplishment is poised to enhance Alma’s market position and product competitiveness, enabling expansion into European and other international markets.

For further insights into HK:1696 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

