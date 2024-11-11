SiS International Holdings Sees Revenue Growth in Subsidiary

SiS International Holdings (HK:0529) has released an update.
SiS International Holdings’ subsidiary, SiS Distribution (Thailand), reported a slight increase in total revenues for the nine months ending September 2024, reaching THB 21.4 billion compared to THB 21 billion the previous year. However, profits attributable to owners saw a minor decline, suggesting potential challenges in maintaining profit margins. Investors are advised to stay informed and proceed cautiously with SiS shares.
