SiS International Holdings Sees Revenue Growth in Subsidiary

November 11, 2024 — 05:08 am EST

SiS International Holdings (HK:0529) has released an update.

SiS International Holdings’ subsidiary, SiS Distribution (Thailand), reported a slight increase in total revenues for the nine months ending September 2024, reaching THB 21.4 billion compared to THB 21 billion the previous year. However, profits attributable to owners saw a minor decline, suggesting potential challenges in maintaining profit margins. Investors are advised to stay informed and proceed cautiously with SiS shares.

