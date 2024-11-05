Sirnaomics Ltd. Announces New CEO Amid Leadership Reshuffle

Sirnaomics Ltd. (HK:2257) has released an update.

Sirnaomics Ltd. has announced a leadership change with Dr. Poon Hung Fai taking over as CEO, as Dr. Yang Lu transitions to the role of Chief Scientific Officer while remaining Chairman of the Board. Dr. Poon brings nearly two decades of experience in the biotechnology sector, which may signal promising developments for the company’s RNAi therapeutics endeavors.

