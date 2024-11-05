News & Insights

Stocks

Sirnaomics Ltd. Announces New CEO Amid Leadership Reshuffle

November 05, 2024 — 05:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sirnaomics Ltd. (HK:2257) has released an update.

Sirnaomics Ltd. has announced a leadership change with Dr. Poon Hung Fai taking over as CEO, as Dr. Yang Lu transitions to the role of Chief Scientific Officer while remaining Chairman of the Board. Dr. Poon brings nearly two decades of experience in the biotechnology sector, which may signal promising developments for the company’s RNAi therapeutics endeavors.

For further insights into HK:2257 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.