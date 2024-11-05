Sirnaomics Ltd. Announces Diverse Board Leadership

Sirnaomics Ltd. (HK:2257) has released an update.

Sirnaomics Ltd., a company focused on RNAi therapeutics, has outlined its board of directors, featuring a blend of executive, non-executive, and independent members. Key figures include Dr. Poon Hung Fai as CEO and Dr. Yang Lu as Chairman. The board is supported by three committees, emphasizing the company’s structured governance.

