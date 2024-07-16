SiriusXM (SIRI) to Broadcast 152nd Open Golf Championship

SiriusXM SIRI is set to exclusively broadcast the 152nd Open golf championship nationwide. The championship will be played at the Royal Troon Club in Scotland from Jul 18 to Jul 21, 2024.



SiriusXM will air more than 45 hours of live coverage across all four rounds. It will be aired on SIRI’s The Open Radio channel, which is available on the SiriusXM app and for listeners in their cars on channel 92.



The broadcast team will feature Marcus Buckland, Sue Thearle, Ron Jones, Matt Adams, Sophie Walker, Raymond Burns, Alison Walker, Paul Eales and Harry Ewing. SiriusXM’s team at Royal Troon will comprise Taylor Zarzour, tour pro Brendan De Jonge and Fred Albers.



The company will also air notable shows during the Open Championship week. Some of the shows are The Rocco Hour, hosted by Rocco Mediate; ANNIKA, hosted by Annika Sorenstam; and The Lucas Glover Show, hosted by Lucas Glover.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Quote

SiriusXM’s Recent Podcast Efforts to Aid Top-Line Growth

Building on the latest golf championship coverage, SIRI has had an impressive lineup in recent months. These podcasts are expected to aid top-line growth for the upcoming quarters.



The company expects revenues to be $8.75 billion in 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SIRI’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $8.81 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 0.22%.



SiriusXM recently teamed up with Alice Cooper and Rocco Mediate for a golf show. The hosts talk with celebrities of golf to discuss the latest happenings on tours, equipment and more. SIRI also roped in Andy Richter for a show called The Andy Richter Call-In Show. In this show, he takes direct calls from fans.



SIRI also announced the programming coverage of the 124th U.S. Open Championship as the exclusive national audio broadcaster. Additionally, the company entered into a multi-year collaboration with the National Basketball Hall of Fame to produce a podcast where all-time great players share their stories with listeners.



SiriusXM also announced a collaboration with 7th Sun Productions, the media company owned by Keri and Yara Shahidi. The upcoming podcast, The Optimist Project, will premier later this year. It will be hosted by Yara Shahidi, who will bring her curiosity and humor to conversations with change leaders.



However, SIRI faces tough competition from music giants like Spotify Technology SPOT, Apple AAPL music and Amazon AMZN music.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have plunged 28.9% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 1.3%. The stock has also underperformed SPOT, AMZN and AAPL’s return of 60.8%, 26.8% and 21.7%, respectively, in the same time frame. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Conclusion

SIRI’s expanding content offerings and partnerships bode well with its long-term prospects. However, strong competition remains a concern for the company.



Additionally, in the coming weeks, SiriusXM will add 100 streaming channels to its app. Further, the company will expand its video offering later this year, given increased user engagement for the Howard show.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SIRI’s second-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 8 cents, which has remained unchanged in the past 60 days. The consensus mark for 2024 earnings is pegged at 31 cents per share, which has increased 2 cents in the past 60 days.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spotify Technology (SPOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.