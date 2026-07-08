SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

A strong stock as of late has been SiriusPoint (SPNT). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 10.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $25 in the previous session. SiriusPoint has gained 11.9% since the start of the year compared to the 6.1% gain for the Zacks Finance sector and the 4.4% return for the Zacks Insurance - Multi line industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 7, 2026, SiriusPoint reported EPS of $0.82 versus consensus estimate of $0.65.

For the current fiscal year, SiriusPoint is expected to post earnings of $2.57 per share on $3.2 in revenues. This represents a 0.78% change in EPS on a -0.26% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.74 per share on $3.41 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 6.49% and 6.61%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though SiriusPoint has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for SiriusPoint? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

SiriusPoint has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 9.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 10.2X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 9.5X versus its peer group's average of 10.2X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making SiriusPoint an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, SiriusPoint currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if SiriusPoint meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though SiriusPoint shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does SPNT Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of SPNT have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN). HMN has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of D, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Horace Mann Educators Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 16.36%, and for the current fiscal year, HMN is expected to post earnings of $4.50 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation have gained 13% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 11.98X and a P/CF of 9.83X.

The Insurance - Multi line industry may rank in the bottom 69% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for SPNT and HMN, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.