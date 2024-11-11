SiriusPoint announces changes to Chief Underwriting Office leadership

SiriusPoint (SPNT) announced changes to its Chief Underwriting Office leadership to support plans for further growth and profitability in 2025. From January 1, 2025, Anthony Shapella will be promoted into the role of Group Chief Underwriting Officer and will join the Executive Leadership Team. David Govrin will now focus entirely on his role as Group President and Chief Executive Officer of Global Reinsurance. Mr. Govrin has held the dual role of Group President and Chief Underwriting Officer and Global Profit and Loss Lead for Reinsurance since February 2021. “As our business continues to grow, and we look to 2025, we believe that now is the right time to review the structure of our Chief Underwriting Office,” said Scott Egan, Chief Executive Officer at SiriusPoint. “This is part of a continuing plan to ensure our operating model is well structured for the next chapter of SiriusPoint’s journey to become a best-in-class class insurer and reinsurer.”

