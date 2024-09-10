News & Insights

SIRI

Sirius XM Holdings To Repurchase $1.16 Bln Of Shares, Backs Revenue Outlook

September 10, 2024 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI), a broadcasting company, announced on Tuesday that its Board has authorized a $1.166 billion share repurchase program.

This newly authorized sum represents the amount that remained available under former SiriusXM's $18 billion share repurchase that began in 2012.

The company expects to fund any repurchases through cash on hand, future cash flow, and debt. Looking ahead to the full year, Sirius has reaffirmed its outlook.

The company still expects to report adjusted EBITDA of around $2.7 billion, on revenue of around $8.75 billion.

On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to generate revenue of $8.75 billion, for the year.

RTTNews
