Sirius Real Estate Strengthens Board with New Appointment

December 02, 2024 — 09:02 am EST

Sirius Real Estate (GB:SRE) has released an update.

Sirius Real Estate Limited, a prominent operator of business and industrial parks in Germany and the UK, has announced the appointment of Deborah Davis as an independent non-executive director to its board. Davis, who previously held positions at YouGov plc and Diaceutics plc, brings extensive experience to her new role. This move aligns with Sirius Real Estate’s strategic efforts to strengthen its leadership team.

