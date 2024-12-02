Sirius Real Estate Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Sirius Real Estate (GB:SRE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sirius Real Estate Limited, a prominent operator of business and industrial parks in Germany and the UK, has announced the appointment of Deborah Davis as an independent non-executive director to its board. Davis, who previously held positions at YouGov plc and Diaceutics plc, brings extensive experience to her new role. This move aligns with Sirius Real Estate’s strategic efforts to strengthen its leadership team.

For further insights into GB:SRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.