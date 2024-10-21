Sipai Health Technology Announces Share Purchase Scheme

Sipai Health Technology Co., Ltd. (HK:0314) has released an update.

Sipai Health Technology Co., Ltd. has announced that its Trustee has purchased over 29 million shares on the market, amounting to approximately HK$195 million, as part of its 2023 Share Award Scheme. This purchase represents around 3.84% of the company’s total shares and aims to incentivize eligible participants to contribute to the group’s success. The company plans to continue share purchases and will adhere to listing rules for future share awards.

