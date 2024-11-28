Sipa Resources Focuses on Exploration Amid Strategic Changes

Sipa Resources Limited (AU:SRI) has released an update.

Sipa Resources Limited has had an active year, marked by the sale of its Murchison Project and continued exploration efforts across various projects, despite Rio Tinto’s withdrawal from a joint venture. The company is focusing on projects like Skeleton Rocks and Paterson North, with ongoing drilling and data reviews aimed at potential discoveries. Sipa remains committed to advancing its exploration initiatives and balancing shareholder interests.

