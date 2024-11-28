Sipa Resources Announces AGM Voting Outcomes

Sipa Resources Limited (AU:SRI) has released an update.

Sipa Resources Limited announced the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where resolutions 1 to 5 were passed, while resolution 6 was not carried. The voting process adhered to the ASX Corporate Governance Council Principles, ensuring transparency and shareholder engagement. This meeting outcome reflects the company’s strategic direction and governance priorities.

