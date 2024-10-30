News & Insights

Sipa Resources Advances Exploration Projects with New Surveys

Sipa Resources Limited (AU:SRI) has released an update.

Sipa Resources Limited has completed a ground gravity survey at the Barbwire Terrace project, enhancing geological understanding and preparing for future drilling. The company is also advancing its Paterson North and Skeleton Rocks projects with upcoming drilling activities. With $1.7 million in cash reserves, Sipa is poised to continue its exploration initiatives.

