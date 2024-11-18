Sintx Technologies Initiates Stock Repurchase Program

An update from Sintx Technologies ( (SINT) ) is now available.

SINTX Technologies has launched a stock repurchase program to buy back up to $500,000 of its common stock, aiming to boost shareholder value and optimize capital structure. This move reflects SINTX’s confidence in its strategic direction and commitment to leveraging its strong balance sheet. Managed by Maxim Group, the program’s timing and amount of repurchases will depend on market conditions and company needs, potentially increasing the ownership stake of remaining shareholders.

