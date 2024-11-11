Sinotruk Hong Kong Restructures Financial Operations

Sinotruk Hong Kong (HK:3808) has released an update.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited is undergoing a strategic reorganization by voluntarily liquidating its Sinotruk Finance Co to comply with PRC regulations, and making a substantial capital contribution to SHIG Finance Co, securing a 37.5% stake. This move aligns with new agreements for ongoing financial services that will now be provided by SHIG Finance Group.

