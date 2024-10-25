News & Insights

Sinotrans Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

October 25, 2024 — 08:12 am EDT

Sinotrans (HK:0598) has released an update.

Sinotrans Limited has released its unaudited consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2024, showcasing their adherence to truthfulness and accuracy as per China Accounting Standards. The company assures investors of the integrity and completeness of their financial data, reflecting a stable outlook for its stakeholders. Sinotrans is listed under stock codes 00598 and 601598 on the Hong Kong Exchange.

