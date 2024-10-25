News & Insights

Sinotrans Plans A Share Repurchase Initiative

October 25, 2024 — 07:43 am EDT

Sinotrans (HK:0598) has released an update.

Sinotrans Limited has announced a plan to repurchase A Shares through centralized bidding, subject to approval at its upcoming 2024 extraordinary general meeting. The proposal includes details on the purpose, type, and method of repurchase, as well as financial considerations. This move could impact the company’s share capital and shareholder value, attracting investor attention.

