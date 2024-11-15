Sinotrans Gains Approval for Share Repurchase Plans

Sinotrans (HK:0598) has released an update.

Sinotrans successfully passed all resolutions at its recent extraordinary general meetings, including a plan to repurchase A shares. The overwhelming approval from both A and H shareholders highlights strong investor confidence in the company’s strategic decisions. This move is likely to impact Sinotrans’ stock performance, drawing interest from market participants.

