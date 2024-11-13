Sinotrans Announces Share Option Exercise Results

Sinotrans (HK:0598) has released an update.

Sinotrans Limited announced the results of the second exercise period under its Share Option Incentive Scheme, successfully transferring 1,371,401 shares. This scheme, designed to align interests between the company and its stakeholders, highlights Sinotrans’ commitment to employee engagement and corporate transparency. The exercise registration was completed on November 12, 2024, marking a significant step in the company’s strategic financial planning.

