Sinopec Shareholders Approve Key Resolution for 2025-2027

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, also known as Sinopec, successfully convened its first extraordinary general meeting for 2024, where shareholders approved a key resolution related to continuing connected transactions from 2025 to 2027. The meeting saw a significant turnout, with over 83% of voting shares represented. This decision marks an important step for Sinopec’s strategic plans in the coming years.

