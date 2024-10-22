News & Insights

Sinopec Shareholders Approve Key Resolution for 2025-2027

October 22, 2024 — 06:10 am EDT

China Petroleum & Chemical (HK:0386) has released an update.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, also known as Sinopec, successfully convened its first extraordinary general meeting for 2024, where shareholders approved a key resolution related to continuing connected transactions from 2025 to 2027. The meeting saw a significant turnout, with over 83% of voting shares represented. This decision marks an important step for Sinopec’s strategic plans in the coming years.

