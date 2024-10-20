Sinopec Secures Loan for Share Buyback Initiative

China Petroleum & Chemical (HK:0386) has released an update.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.) has secured a credit line from Bank of China to bolster its share repurchase program. The company plans to utilize up to RMB 1.5 billion, combining internal funds and loans, to buy back its A shares. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and leverage regulatory support for share repurchases.

