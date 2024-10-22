Sinohope Technology Delays Key Circular Dispatch Again

New Huo Technology Holdings Limited (HK:1611) has released an update.

Sinohope Technology Holdings Limited has announced a further delay in the dispatch of a crucial Circular related to its substantial acquisitions and connected transactions. The Circular, originally expected by October 22, 2024, will now be dispatched by November 22, 2024, as the company requires more time to finalize financial and advisory components. This delay may impact investor timelines and expectations, highlighting the importance of due diligence in financial transactions.

