Sino Oil & Gas Faces Financial Restructuring Challenge

November 21, 2024 — 04:37 am EST

Sino Oil & Gas Holdings Ltd. (HK:0702) has released an update.

Sino Oil & Gas Holdings Ltd. is facing financial challenges as Crescent Spring Investment Holdings Ltd. has appointed a receiver over certain subsidiaries due to unresolved obligations related to a $130 million bond. The company is evaluating the legal and operational impacts of this development and is actively working on a restructuring plan to secure its future. Investors are advised to exercise caution with the company’s shares amid these unfolding events.

