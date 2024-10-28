Sino-Ocean Group’s Strategic Restructuring with New Bonds

Sino-Ocean Group Holding (HK:3377) has released an update.

Sino-Ocean Group Holding is undergoing a significant restructuring, which includes the potential issuance of mandatory convertible bonds and new notes. This restructuring aims to address their existing debt instruments, totaling approximately $5.636 billion, by offering new debts, including loans and notes, alongside convertible bonds and perpetual securities. The company is also seeking shareholder approval for these transactions and plans to list the convertible bonds on the Singapore Exchange.

