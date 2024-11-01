Sino-Ocean Group Plans Debt Restructuring Talks

Sino-Ocean Group Holding (HK:3377) has released an update.

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited is moving forward with a proposed offshore debt restructuring, as approved by the Hong Kong Court. The company has scheduled a Scheme Meeting for its Hong Kong Scheme Creditors on November 22, 2024, to discuss and vote on the restructuring plan. Creditors can participate in the meeting either in person or via video conference.

