Sino-Ocean Group Plans Creditors’ Meetings for Debt Restructuring

Sino-Ocean Group Holding is set to hold restructuring plan meetings for its offshore debt on November 22, 2024, at Sidley Austin’s Hong Kong office, with video conferencing options available. The meetings will allow creditors to consider and vote on the proposed restructuring plan, guided by a recent court order. This development is crucial for investors following Sino-Ocean’s financial strategies and debt management.

